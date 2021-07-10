Baptist College of Florida continues no-cost housing program

GRACEVILLE — A housing scholarship created by the Baptist College of Florida to help students and families facing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through spring 2022, according to a news release from the college.

The No Cost Student Housing Scholarship Program was initiated in the fall of 2020 through a fundraising campaign to help families struggling with the expenses of attending college during the pandemic. Thomas A. Kinchen, president of The Baptist College of Florida, announced Friday that the college will continue the program through the next academic year (fall 2021 and spring 2022).

“When a student is able to study in residence on campus, they have the added opportunity to live in a unique Christ-centered community where they learn the academic material as well as learn how to live with other students, faculty, and staff who have surrendered their lives to Christ’s service,” Kinchen said in the release. “This supportive and challenging community is a place where faith is strengthened and lifetime friendships are made.”

The scholarship covers the dorm cost for single students living on campus, and covers housing cost, except utilities, for students living in married housing.