Baptist College of Florida plans name change, campus expansion

The Baptist College of Florida has plans to expand its campus, change its name, and offer more student programs.

If approved, the Graceville-based Christian college will become known the Florida Baptist University and will also have campuses in Lakeland in Central Florida and Hialeah in South Florida.

“While this process will take quite some time, we are truly excited about unveiling a new name that communicates the breadth and depth of our programming,” President Thomas A. Kinchen said. “We are also glad to state that while the name may change, the heart and mission of the school will remain constant.”

The college’s Board of Trustees adopted plans for a statewide expansion during its recent pre-convention meeting. The trustees also received reports of campus repairs and restoration from damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Before it can become official, the name change will have to be approved by Florida’s secretary of state, the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and the Commission for Independent Education.

Kinchen recommended the name change for the college due to advancements such as a graduate school, two new campuses, and additional fields of study.