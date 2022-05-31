Baptist College of Florida selects new president

The Baptist College of Florida will welcome a new leader in 2023 after the college's board of trustees selected an Orlando pastor to serve as the school's seventh president.

Clayton Cloer, senior pastor of the Church at the Cross in Orlando, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023, when current Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen retires. The college's board of trustees voted in favor of Cloer on May 24, according to a news release from the college based in Graceville.

“The BCF family wants to issue a warm welcome to the Cloer family and we are convinced that Dr. Clayton and Linda will serve with distinction and honor in this unique place,” Kinchen said in the release.

The Cloers are no strangers to BCF since their son, Nathan, graduated from the college with a bachelor’s degree in ministry studies in 2016.

“I have known Clayton Cloer for a long time," Kinchen said. "He has a heart for the local church and for the development of ministers in Bible-based, Christ-centered higher education. His experience in business, the local church, and the denomination at various levels makes him a great fit for BCF. Throughout his time of service in Florida, he has stood on the right side of the right issues and has represented Baptists well."

Kinchen said he, his family, and those at BCF look forward to seeing what "our Lord will do here during the Cloer years."

“Ruth Ann and I have literally poured our lives into BCF for over 32 years,” Kinchen said. “We have seen God do wonderful and marvelous things here."