BCF campus celebrates Cookie Day

Excitement filled the air on Sept. 20 as the Resident Assistants brought “filled to overflowing” containers of delicious, homemade cookies made by The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) First Lady and her team into the dorms and office spaces on campus.

You can tell when it’s Cookie Day on campus because everyone seems to smile a little bigger and the anticipation is huge. For BCF students living far from home, it gives them a “taste” of home right here on the Graceville campus.

That’s exactly the intent according to BCF First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen and her team who spend several days baking hundreds of cookies and goodies each semester, just because they care so much about the students.

The news traveled fast around the BCF campus as returning students excitedly explained to the newer students about the significance of Cookie Day and the goodies they could expect. A cookie and a smile always brighten up the day for a student, and that was lovingly delivered when Ms. Ruth Ann opened the trunk of her vehicle and released the sweet cookie fragrance.

For students, Cookie Day is a heartfelt reminder that they are deeply loved, earnestly prayed for, and truly worth the effort. Reminiscing about how it feels to be away from home attending college, Ms. Ruth Ann has been determined over the years to bring a little warmth into the busy schedules of BCF students in the form of homemade goodies. Initially, the cookies were just provided to all of the dorms on the campus, but in an effort to make sure no one was left out, Ms. Ruth Ann leaves containers of goodies in every building for off-campus students, faculty, and staff. As one student quickly posted on Facebook, “Cookie Day and Preview Day are my favorite days during the semester! I love being part of this big family.”

Although she likes to keep a low profile, no one can overlook Ms. Ruth Ann’s servant heart when it comes to the BCF family. In addition to providing homemade goodies, she organizes and hosts the faculty auction raising hundreds of dollars for scholarships and then cooks and coordinates food for the annual Holiday Heritage Festival making sure all of that money goes into the scholarship fund.

Her flare for decorating can be seen in most of the buildings on the campus and students especially appreciate her efforts each year decorating the campus for the holidays reminding them of their own traditions of red ribbons, green garland, and twinkle lights at home.

BCF students truly appreciate all of the time, expense, and love Ms. Ruth Ann and others put into making their lives a little sweeter and reminding them of home.

To learn more about The Baptist College of Florida, call 850.263.3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.