Birmingham-Southern College Board of Trustees gains two new members and a new chair

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham-Southern College Board of Trustees has gained two new members and a new chair, all of whom are graduates of the college.

Ragan Cain ’99, chief administrative officer of Tacala, LLC in Birmingham, and Cal NeSmith ’07, Principal in the Ares Real Estate Group in New York, N.Y., were named to the board this year and began their terms in October. DeLynn Zell ’86, Dothan native and CEO of Bridgeworth Wealth Management in Birmingham, has been named chair after serving as a Trustee for more than 10 years.

Cain has been a part of Tacala – the largest Taco Bell franchise operator in the nation – and their executive team since 2001. She has also developed The Frances Flair, her own Southern-Living-inspired lifestyle brand. The Frances Flair and Cain’s style have been featured in Country Living, Veranda, Flower, and other home and design magazines.

“I am elated to join the Board of Trustees of Birmingham-Southern. BSC meant so much to me as a college student – so many friends and connections I made there, I still have today,” Cain said. “The Hilltop is such a gem in our state and country, and I look forward to being part of the future.”