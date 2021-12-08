Bright Key Program adopted at two additional Dothan schools and made changes in leadership

Heard Elementary and Morris Slingluff Elementary are the newest schools in the Dothan City School System (DCS) to adopt the Bright Key Program, an initiative between Wiregrass Foundation and DCS that aims to enrich the lives of students in and out of the classroom through community involvement.

Already established at Selma Street and Highlands Elementary Schools, the program relies on guidance and input from stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and community partners.

As the program has evolved, several new faces have joined the Bright Key team.

Brittany Shepard, previously the program resource coordinator at Highlands Elementary School, is now serving as the program district coordinator for DCS.

“I am passionate about this program and have been since the beginning,” Shepard said. ”I happily accept the challenge this new role brings.”

Shepard said she has seen the program work and is honored to lead the initiative to expand to other schools.

Jessica Steltenpohl, former area manager and director of marketing for the Wiregrass United Way, is now the resource coordinator for the program at Highlands Elementary School.