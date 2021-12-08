Bright Key Program adopted at two additional Dothan schools and made changes in leadership

Heard Elementary and Morris Slingluff Elementary are the newest schools in the Dothan City School System (DCS) to adopt the Bright Key Program, an initiative between Wiregrass Foundation and DCS that aims to enrich the lives of students in and out of the classroom through community involvement.
Already established at Selma Street and Highlands Elementary Schools, the program relies on guidance and input from stakeholders such as parents, teachers, and community partners.
As the program has evolved, several new faces have joined the Bright Key team.
Brittany Shepard, previously the program resource coordinator at Highlands Elementary School, is now serving as the program district coordinator for DCS.
“I am passionate about this program and have been since the beginning,” Shepard said. ”I happily accept the challenge this new role brings.”
Shepard said she has seen the program work and is honored to lead the initiative to expand to other schools.
Jessica Steltenpohl, former area manager and director of marketing for the Wiregrass United Way, is now the resource coordinator for the program at Highlands Elementary School.
“I began volunteering with Bright Key in 2018 and fell head over heels for the program,” Steltenpohl said. “I am excited to continue the great work Brittany started and build on it further with the help from our families, volunteers, and stakeholders.”
Rosalind James, former 4-H regional extension agent, is coordinating the program at Morris Slingluff Elementary School.
James believes in the stakeholder-driven philosophy that it takes a school’s whole community to make Bright Key a success.
“I strongly believe that with the combined efforts of community volunteers, local businesses, and parents, we can help all students to succeed and have a brighter future,” James said. “I am thrilled with the challenge to serve as the Resource Coordinator for Morris Slingluff Elementary School.”
James said that over 200 parents voted for Bright Key to implement academic tutoring and support in reading, parent and family engagement, and teacher support and appreciation programs in October.
Former Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center Community Advocate Lindsey Wagner is the new program coordinator for Heard Elementary School.
With the program still in the early stages, Wagner is happy with the vision her stakeholders have for Bright Key.
“As we are getting closer to the kick-off of the Bright Key program at Heard Elementary, I am enjoying every single part of the startup process. From tiny details to big-picture strategy, it’s all very exciting to me,” Wagner said.
Wagner said stakeholders chose academic support and enrichment, technology, and farm-to-school programs to implement.
Jennifer Campbell continues to serve as the resource coordinator for Selma Street Elementary School, and her programs continue to grow in student participation and community involvement.
For more information about the program, visit brightkeywiregrass.org or contact Shepard at 334-589-9148 or brshepard@dothan.k12.al.us.