Carver 9th cheerleaders come home with trophy first year in competition

Waiting to take the mat at a national cheerleading competition felt like an eternity for the Carver 9th Grade Academy cheerleader captains Brooklyn Grinstead and Addison Hendrix.
Days later, the three minutes the squad spent on the mat seemed like a blur.
“It was kind of mind-blowing,” Addison, 15, said. “Our team, like, we got to go to nationals. We got to compete against teams from all over the country, and that was crazy.”
The 14-member squad traveled to Orlando, Florida, last week for the Universal Cheerleaders Association’s National High School Cheerleading Championship – an invite the squad received following their performance at a regional competition in Birmingham.
The Carver 9th squad competed in the small junior varsity division performing a Game Day routine, which is basically what you would see cheerleaders do at a game. They performed a mix of cheers, a chant, a call out, stunts, and a fight song routine.
The cheerleaders came home from Orlando with a fourth-place trophy in their division. They were beyond ecstatic about it given this is the squad’s first year to compete.
Brooklyn, 14, said the moments spent waiting backstage for their turn to compete were a bit nerve-wracking. When the awards were announced, the squad kept waiting as the 11 teams in their division were called up one at a time starting with 11th place.
“We got to around sixth and we still had not gotten called,” Brooklyn said. “And then fifth they didn’t call us, and then fourth they called our name, and we all started bawling our eyes out. It was so fun, and then we did like a big, old group hug and I lost it. I was crying so hard.”
It was a good reward for the end of the cheerleading season and a somewhat bittersweet moment as it’s the only one they will have together at Carver 9th. They’ll move on to high school next year.
Coach Brittany Smiley said she hopes to one day take a squad to nationals and see them get the champion jackets. Smiley, who is the Carver 9th Teacher of the Year, was a cheer coach at the old Dothan High and will head to the new Dothan High School to be the varsity cheer coach there in the next school year.
Smiley, who once cheered as a student at the old Dothan High, said having this experience with the Carver 9th squad was thrilling, and her goal was to give the squad members the best experience they could have during a competition.
“I am one proud coach,” she said.
Carver 9th Principal Todd Mitchell said the squad’s accomplishment is even more impressive because the members are well-rounded students involved in other school activities such as athletics and student government. Many of them are taking AP college classes as ninth-graders, he said. Some serve on the mayor’s advisory council and the superintendent’s advisory council. Most, according to Mitchell, are honor students.
“These girls excel at many things that are amazing,” Mitchell said in an email. “As their principal, that is what I am most impressed with … They are excelling on so many fronts.”
