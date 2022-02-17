Carver 9th cheerleaders come home with trophy first year in competition

“We got to around sixth and we still had not gotten called,” Brooklyn said. “And then fifth they didn’t call us, and then fourth they called our name, and we all started bawling our eyes out. It was so fun, and then we did like a big, old group hug and I lost it. I was crying so hard.”

It was a good reward for the end of the cheerleading season and a somewhat bittersweet moment as it’s the only one they will have together at Carver 9th. They’ll move on to high school next year.

Coach Brittany Smiley said she hopes to one day take a squad to nationals and see them get the champion jackets. Smiley, who is the Carver 9th Teacher of the Year, was a cheer coach at the old Dothan High and will head to the new Dothan High School to be the varsity cheer coach there in the next school year.

Smiley, who once cheered as a student at the old Dothan High, said having this experience with the Carver 9th squad was thrilling, and her goal was to give the squad members the best experience they could have during a competition.

“I am one proud coach,” she said.