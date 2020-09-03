Coffee County Board of Education confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Coffee County Board of Education has confirmed five more positive cases of COVID-19 in the last week.

According to the Coffee County Board of Education, New Brockton High School reported two additional cases, one student and one faculty member. Zion Chapel School has two additional cases, one student at the elementary school and one student at the high school. Kinston High School reported its first case, a high school student, and New Brockton Elementary School has no new cases

As of Wednesday, Coffee County schools have reported a total of 12 cases since the start of school on Aug. 10.

All students and employees in close proximity to the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined according to the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and their parents/guardians were notified by school personnel.

The Coffee County Board of Education asks students, parents, guardians and fans to remember social distancing guidelines while attending athletic events on any school campus or venues.

