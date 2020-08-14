Coleman Center lands $593k federal grant to support high-quality learning and care

Troy University’s Coleman Center for Early Learning and Family Enrichment on Dothan’s campus just landed a $592,966 grant to support high-quality learning and care for children.

The Alabama Department of Early Education awarded the funds from the state’s federal Preschool Development Grant, Birth-Five (PDG-5).

The grant will help staff obtain more advanced education credentials, provide the center with high-quality early learning materials and developmentally-appropriate outside play materials, and provide the Coleman Center with coaches certified in infant and toddler development to work with teachers.

The grant is awarded as part of First Class Foundations, a statewide initiative funded by the PDG B-5, with the goal of ensuring “all Alabama children are healthy and emotionally ready to enter kindergarten … and strong supports are provided to assist families in making informed choices.”