COVID-19 cases force virtual instruction for Zion Chapel students

With a dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, the Coffee County School System has turned to virtual instruction at one of its schools.
According to a news release from Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, the school system has seen a spike in cases since returning from the Christmas holiday break. As of Jan. 6, there were 34 cases of COVID-19 in the rural school system – nearly triple any previous week since the start of the school year in August.
Kinston School has two faculty cases; New Brockton High School has four student cases and one faculty case; New Brockton Elementary School has two student cases; and Zion Chapel School has 19 student cases and six faculty cases, according to the release.
The high number of cases among students at Zion Chapel prompted a move to virtual instruction for grades 7-12 at the school until Jan. 20.
“While we continue to do our level best to keep students and faculty safe, it is vital that students and faculty who are exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to a known positive case follow quarantine guidelines,” Killingsworth said in the release. “My goal is for our students to remain in a classroom receiving face-to-face instruction with their teachers. The only way that we can continue to do so is for all protocols to be followed. I realize that following these protocols is wearing thin on the patience of most, but they must be adhered to in order to keep moving forward.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) joined the Alabama State Department of Education to track school cases with weekly updates on an online dashboard for the public to access. However, school cases have not been reported since December due to the holiday. Updates to the dashboard are to resume this week.
Meanwhile, the state’s public health department is still experiencing headaches with its COVID-19 vaccine hotline. Currently, there are no more appointments available at county health departments, according to a Wednesday statement from ADPH. The call center is taking callers’ contact information and adding to a waiting list. They will be contacted as appointments become available.
Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to exceed supply in Alabama with more than 326,000 health care workers and nearly 350,000 people who are 75 or older who also qualify for vaccination.
Hotline personnel are working to schedule persons in the 75-plus age group, law enforcement officers, and firefighters for immunization appointments beginning Jan. 18, according to the ADPH news release.
Since March, there have been 410,995 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in the state and 5,760 confirmed and probable deaths related to COVID-19 among Alabama residents.
For more information, call 800-270-7268 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.