COVID-19 cases force virtual instruction for Zion Chapel students

With a dramatic increase in cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, the Coffee County School System has turned to virtual instruction at one of its schools.

According to a news release from Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, the school system has seen a spike in cases since returning from the Christmas holiday break. As of Jan. 6, there were 34 cases of COVID-19 in the rural school system – nearly triple any previous week since the start of the school year in August.

Kinston School has two faculty cases; New Brockton High School has four student cases and one faculty case; New Brockton Elementary School has two student cases; and Zion Chapel School has 19 student cases and six faculty cases, according to the release.

The high number of cases among students at Zion Chapel prompted a move to virtual instruction for grades 7-12 at the school until Jan. 20.