 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dale County seeking students for gifted program
0 Comments

Dale County seeking students for gifted program

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education 2.JPG (copy)
Metro Creative Graphics

School systems in Dale County are taking referrals of students for gifted programs.

Gifted students are those who perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared to others of their age, experience or environment. These students can be found in all populations, across all economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor. They require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program.

A student can be referred by teachers, counselors, administrators, parents or guardians, peers, themselves, or any other individuals with knowledge of the student's abilities. Additionally, all second grade students are observed as potential gifted referrals.

Once referred, students are assessed to determine if they do indeed qualify.

For more information, contact Beverly Lampkin with the Dale County Board of Education at 334-774-2355; Julie Sconyers with Daleville City Schools at 334-598-2456; or Natasha Allen with Ozark City Schools at 334-774-5197. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert