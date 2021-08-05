Dale County seeking students for gifted program

School systems in Dale County are taking referrals of students for gifted programs.

Gifted students are those who perform at high levels in academic or creative fields when compared to others of their age, experience or environment. These students can be found in all populations, across all economic strata and in all areas of human endeavor. They require services not ordinarily provided by the regular school program.

A student can be referred by teachers, counselors, administrators, parents or guardians, peers, themselves, or any other individuals with knowledge of the student's abilities. Additionally, all second grade students are observed as potential gifted referrals.

Once referred, students are assessed to determine if they do indeed qualify.

For more information, contact Beverly Lampkin with the Dale County Board of Education at 334-774-2355; Julie Sconyers with Daleville City Schools at 334-598-2456; or Natasha Allen with Ozark City Schools at 334-774-5197.