Danny Long named president of Enterprise State Community College

Danny Long has been named as the sixth president of Enterprise State Community College.

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Board of Trustees approved Long, who has been serving as acting president since March, for the permanent position during a Wednesday meeting.

“The Wiregrass community is a special part of Alabama that has a significant role in the state’s workforce, which is why a skilled career technical leader like Danny with a heart for the community and for education makes perfect sense,” ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said. “Danny knows the college, the communities it serves, K-12 and industry, and he knows what it takes to continue our mission of making education available for everyone.”

Long has nearly 30 years of K-12 and higher education experience. Prior to his appointment as acting president, Long had served as dean of instruction at ESCC since 2017 and as vice president since 2020. He was named acting president when previous president Matt Rodgers announced his retirement. Rodgers, diagnosed with cancer last year, died June 1.

Long's collaborative efforts with business and industry helped develop and implement new instructional programs at ESCC, according to a news release announcing Long's appointment. The new instructional programs included advanced composites, mechatronics, a commercial driver’s license training, digital multimedia, EMS, medical assisting technology, basic industrial electronics, basic industrial mechanics, CNC operator/programmer, licensed practical nursing, and auditing and assurance. Long also worked alongside the president to oversee major improvement and construction projects at both the Enterprise campus and the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark.

A Sarasota, Florida, native, Long began his career in education at Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, where he served as both a special education teacher and assistant director. He then served at Enterprise High School, where he was a teacher, coordinator, career technical education director and assistant principal.

Long is an alum of Troy University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in vocational education, master’s degrees in special education and education leadership, and an educational special degree in educational leadership.

ESCC has around 2,300 students across its campuses in Enterprise and Ozark. The college offers several workforce development opportunities for students pursuing a certification or degree to work.

“Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College are where we are because of the strong investment of faculty, staff, community, K-12 and business and industry partners who give us insight on what they need and trust our willingness to be there when they need us,” Long said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to lead several innovative efforts in programs that matter to our region and our state, and I’m appreciative for the confidence our community college system and our community has in Enterprise continuing to rise together.”