Digital divide: Wiregrass families limited by school reopening plan options

“We do have internet access, but we’re way back here in the country, so on good days, we have it,” Martin, a Hartford resident, said. “It’s connected to our satellite dish, so on bad days, we don’t have it and we have to use our cellular hotspots, but we don’t even have enough bandwidth to watch Netflix. We wouldn’t be able to livestream a lesson or watch videos.”

At Geneva County Schools, instructions in its reopening plan note that students will be expected to provide their own device and internet connection at home and would not be provided technical support.

Students will also not have a teacher assigned to help students with classwork. A comment from Geneva County Schools on a Facebook post said there will be a designated person at each school who will load lessons into an online platform and will be available to answer questions.

Most school districts have in their plan that all students would transition to virtual learning in the case of an outbreak at their school, but don’t have a plan for how instruction would be facilitated for those who don’t have the technology or reliable internet access.