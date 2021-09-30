Dothan City, Houston County schools dropping mask mandate, reporting fewer COVID-19 cases

Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools are removing their mask mandates effective Friday, based on decreased COVID-19 case numbers in both districts.
In the last week, Dothan City Schools reported 19 cases among staff and students and Houston County Schools recorded 14, according to data updated Thursday on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
Both districts will, however, continue to require the use of masks while on school buses per Federal Department of Transportation regulations.
“The districts will continue to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff,” a joint press release stated on Thursday. “Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask will be encouraged to do so. Due to limited stock of masks on school campuses, parents are encouraged to send their children with masks, if they choose to.”
The school systems began jointly implementing a mask requirement on Aug. 27 after facing excessive absences due to students and staff being quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19 or possible exposure.
Prior to enforcement, only a small percentage of students in school systems voluntarily wore masks although a majority of staff chose to wear them indoors.
In the 10 days prior to the mask mandate, DCS reported 70 positive cases among students and another 300 students were sent home after being in close contact with a positive student. HCS recorded 381 positive cases and 983 close contacts within the first three weeks of school.
The rate of positive cases has drastically dropped in the schools and in the community since the mask mandate was instituted.
That mask mandate is being suspended, but school officials say it is still possible that districts may need to re-implement mask policies if the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in their schools or communities increase.
“In making this decision, Dothan City and Houston County Schools are closely following the recommendations of state and local health officials. As these recommendations change, the district may adjust its health and safety protocols accordingly,” the release stated. “We would like to continue to thank our students, staff, and families for following our mitigation measures this school year.
“Any families who have questions are encouraged to contact their child’s building principal.”
Geneva City Schools let its temporary mask mandate after seeing a similar reduction in cases on Sept. 20. The district reported six positive COVID-19 cases among students and employees last week to the ADPH.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.