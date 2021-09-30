Dothan City, Houston County schools dropping mask mandate, reporting fewer COVID-19 cases

Dothan City Schools and Houston County Schools are removing their mask mandates effective Friday, based on decreased COVID-19 case numbers in both districts.

In the last week, Dothan City Schools reported 19 cases among staff and students and Houston County Schools recorded 14, according to data updated Thursday on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Both districts will, however, continue to require the use of masks while on school buses per Federal Department of Transportation regulations.

“The districts will continue to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff,” a joint press release stated on Thursday. “Anyone who wishes to continue wearing a mask will be encouraged to do so. Due to limited stock of masks on school campuses, parents are encouraged to send their children with masks, if they choose to.”

The school systems began jointly implementing a mask requirement on Aug. 27 after facing excessive absences due to students and staff being quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19 or possible exposure.

Prior to enforcement, only a small percentage of students in school systems voluntarily wore masks although a majority of staff chose to wear them indoors.