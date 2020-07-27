Dothan City School Board could decide course to reopen this week

Time is winding down for Dothan City Schools to chart a course for reopening schools in the fall after the superintendent expressed uncertainty over a plan published last week amid rapidly climbing COVID cases in the area.

Superintendent Phyllis Edwards posted a letter to DCS families asking staff and parents/guardians of students on Facebook to weigh in on a survey that presented four different options for students to return to school in the fall:

>> Open schools as planned on Aug. 17 for students who were planning to come to school traditionally and virtually for those choosing that option.

>>Delay school for a few more weeks until after Labor Day to allow the county and state to combat high numbers of infection and give the system more time to install and implement safety and cleaning equipment.

>>Return to school on Aug. 17 virtually only for everyone until infection rates slow.

>>Open school on Aug. 17, but only allow half the student body at each school to attend on designated days. Half of students would come to school on Monday and Tuesday while the other half would attend on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday would be left to allow staff to deep clean the school building while all students attend virtually.