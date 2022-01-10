 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan City Schools announces 2 schools will not have bus service this week

  • Updated
dot generic school bus generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

Dothan City Schools (DCS) announced Monday afternoon that due to transportation staffing shortages, DCS buses will not provide transportation to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School for the remainder of the week beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Buses will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

DCS will continue to provide transportation for special needs students to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School, according to a press release.

Students who cannot secure transportation to school and have internet access will be provided a device if needed to conduct instruction remotely.

Both schools will remain open although transportation will not be provided.

For any questions, please contact the school the student attends.

