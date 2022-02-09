Dothan City Schools announces 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

Dothan City Schools announced the system's Teachers of the Year on Wednesday, presenting the educators with certificates during visits to their schools.

Carver School for Mathematics, Science and Technology’s Ashley Adkinson was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Dothan High School’s Jonathan Dismukes was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Adkinson and Dismukes will represent Dothan City Schools in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is administered by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education. The program is intended to recognize excellence in education by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels. The state winner receives sponsored gifts and grant awards to be used in the classroom and serves as an ambassador for the profession for one year via speaking engagements, teacher workshops and news articles.

School system winners are chosen from the Teachers of the Year at each school in the system.