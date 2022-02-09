Dothan City Schools announces 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

Dothan City Schools announced the system's Teachers of the Year on Wednesday, presenting the educators with certificates during visits to their schools.
Carver School for Mathematics, Science and Technology’s Ashley Adkinson was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Dothan High School’s Jonathan Dismukes was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Adkinson and Dismukes will represent Dothan City Schools in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program.
The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is administered by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education. The program is intended to recognize excellence in education by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels. The state winner receives sponsored gifts and grant awards to be used in the classroom and serves as an ambassador for the profession for one year via speaking engagements, teacher workshops and news articles.
School system winners are chosen from the Teachers of the Year at each school in the system.
The other Dothan school nominees were: Susana Perkall, Dothan City Early Education Center; Toshia Blake, Beverlye Intermediate School; Karen Brookshire-Jackson, Girard Primary School; Madeleine Dunivin, Girard Intermediate School; Elysse Doswell, Heard Elementary School; Juelie Harvin, Hidden Lake Primary School; Erin Woodham, Highlands Elementary School; Monique Ordon, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School; Kelly Preston, Kelly Springs Elementary School; Jodie Walters Sekeres, Morris Slingluff Elementary School; LaTonja Robinson, Selma Street Elementary School; Taylor Boneau, Dothan Preparatory Academy; Brittany Smiley, Carver 9th Grade Academy; Bob Griggs, Dothan Technology Center; Teresa Jones, Dothan City Virtual School; Eve Fabbrini, PASS Academy/ARC.
System-level winners will be reviewed by a district-level selection committee representing each of the state board of education districts. Dothan City Schools falls in District 2, which also includes Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties as well as seven other counties from Russell County north to Cleburne County.
District-level winners — 16 in all — advance for consideration at the state level. Ultimately, the Alabama Teacher of the Year and an Alternate Alabama Teacher of the Year are selected from four finalists. An awards ceremony is scheduled for May. The application for Alabama's Teacher of the Year will be forwarded to the National Teacher of the Year Program.