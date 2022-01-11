Dothan City Schools closing all campuses due to COVID-19 spread, moves to remote learning

Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote learning for students in all grades because of staffing and substitute shortages.

“Today, Dothan City Schools received information from our schools on their staffing and substitute shortages; based on an increased number of confirmed cases and exposure of COVID-19 and the spread of the Omicron variant, the safest path forward is to temporarily close our buildings and switch our students to remote learning,” the school district said in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Beginning Wednesday, remote teaching and learning will be implemented district-wide as school campuses will close. That closure will remain in place for at least three days with plans to resume on Tuesday. All athletic events will continue as scheduled and meal service will not be offered during the closure.”

Students are out of school on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“DCS will continue to re-evaluate the situation and determine if we can safely reopen our school buildings after the holiday,” DCS said. “It is our hope that this is a temporary measure…

“The Dothan City Schools remains committed to providing our staff and students with the safest environment possible. More information regarding our health and safety protocols for COVID-19 may be found at dothan.k12.al.us/covid.”