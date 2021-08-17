Dothan City Schools invites public input for its 5-year plan

As Dothan City Schools kicked off the first day of school, its superintendent reminded the community of opportunities to help shape the goals of the school system in its five-year plan.
A series of community meetings at the Dothan Civic Center in September are aimed at gathering public input for the school system’s strategic plan that will be submitted to the Alabama State Department of Education.
“Public schools belong to the public,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said Tuesday following a school board meeting. “We need to be shaping our school system based on the wants and desires of the people of Dothan. These meetings give us the opportunity to hear what those are.”
An updated strategic plan is required by the state every five years. However, DCS is roughly a year-and-a-half late submitting its plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic that made it difficult to host community meetings. Coe said he is excited to work on a strategic plan, which provides school leaders with a roadmap to help guide the school system.
Potential strategic goals for the school system could address issues like retention, enrollment, attendance, curriculum offerings, or capital improvement projects, to name a few.
Dates for the community meetings have not yet been set.
Currently, the school system is still working on improving schools, bringing them up to ADA requirements and building codes while enhancing air quality and lighting.
Because of additions to its contract with Trane, DCS is approximately a year out on completed a series of deferred maintenance and energy savings projects, according to an update presented to the school board on Tuesday. Trane began work on changing out HVAC equipment in 2019 and is currently prioritizing indoor air quality as COVID-19 remains an issue inside schools.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the school board tabled two policies regarding employee travel and capital asset inventory until at least 30 days have passed.
The school board also held an executive session for a personnel hearing.
