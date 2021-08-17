Dothan City Schools invites public input for its 5-year plan

As Dothan City Schools kicked off the first day of school, its superintendent reminded the community of opportunities to help shape the goals of the school system in its five-year plan.

A series of community meetings at the Dothan Civic Center in September are aimed at gathering public input for the school system’s strategic plan that will be submitted to the Alabama State Department of Education.

“Public schools belong to the public,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said Tuesday following a school board meeting. “We need to be shaping our school system based on the wants and desires of the people of Dothan. These meetings give us the opportunity to hear what those are.”

An updated strategic plan is required by the state every five years. However, DCS is roughly a year-and-a-half late submitting its plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic that made it difficult to host community meetings. Coe said he is excited to work on a strategic plan, which provides school leaders with a roadmap to help guide the school system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Potential strategic goals for the school system could address issues like retention, enrollment, attendance, curriculum offerings, or capital improvement projects, to name a few.

Dates for the community meetings have not yet been set.