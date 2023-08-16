At a recent Dothan City Board of Education meeting, Dothan City Schools recognized Jason Thweatt as the August Employee of the Month.

Thweatt, who currently works as a technology specialist and network administrator, has been an employee of Dothan City Schools for nine years. He was nominated for the award by Jeremy Green, director of technology.

“Jason consistently prioritizes students’ needs by actively listening to classroom concerns, ensuring network security, and resolving technical issues promptly,” Green said in a press release. “His dedication helps to foster a safe, supportive, and enriched learning environment, while indirectly positively impacting students’ academic growth and well-being.”

Green also notes that Thweatt’s proactive approach has improved network performance and security for Dothan City Schools. Utilizing his exceptional work ethic and problem-solving mindset makes him an asset to the system’s technology department.

“Jason consistently goes above and beyond his responsibilities, ensuring the network operates seamlessly and efficiently,” Green said. “His innovative solutions and proactive approach have played a crucial role in optimizing network performance and security, helping to ensure a reliable and safe digital environment for our school community.”

For his recognition, Thweatt received a plaque and a gift certificate to The Cellar.