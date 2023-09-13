At a recent Dothan City Board of Education meeting, Dothan City Schools recognized Emily Peluso as the September Employee of the Month.

Peluso, who currently works as counselor at Dothan Tech, has been an employee of Dothan City Schools for 22 years. She was nominated for the award by Joey Meigs, Dothan Tech principal.

“Mrs. Peluso is someone that every organization would be proud to have as a part of their team," Meigs said. "She is able to build strong relationships with both students and adults. She is patient and able to bring out the best in people. She has high standards and expectations for herself and those around here. She is also willing to do what it takes to help meet those expectations. She impacts those around her in a positive way each and every day. She makes Dothan Tech and Dothan City Schools a better place."

Meigs also notes that Peluso is a great communicator who is able to relate to students of all backgrounds and help support students during their high school years and beyond thanks to her wealth of knowledge.

“A great example of Mrs. Peluso going above and beyond is her work with senior meetings. Each year she conducts senior meetings with the student to find out their needs and interests," Meigs said. "Mrs. Peluso uses this information to guide what guest speakers, careers, college opportunities or other interests students have to help them meet their goals after they graduate. I believe that taking these extra steps, or going a little more in depth helps to ensure that she is able to reach each student.

“Mrs. Peluso is a leader among CTE counselors and leadership in our area and state. In my opinion she is the best CTE counselor in the State and I am very proud, thankful that she is a part of Dothan Tech and Dothan City Schools.”

For her recognition, Peluso received a plaque and a gift certificate to The Cellar.