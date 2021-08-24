Dothan City Schools plan vaccine clinic for students, families

Parents can go to the system’s website at https://www.dothan.k12.al.us/ to register for the clinic. As of early Tuesday afternoon, around 30 families have signed up for the clinic, Coe said. Students, their parents or other family members as well as system staff would all be able to get vaccinated at the clinic.

Dothan City Schools began the new school year after most local districts had already returned to classes. Last week, several local school districts implemented temporary mask orders after students tested positive and hundreds had to stay home because they came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the delta variant currently circulating is so much more contagious than other variants, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended indoor universal masking in schools. The CDC allows an exception for isolating close contacts among students if masks are properly worn and students are spaced 3-6 feet apart in classrooms.

Coe has emphasized vaccinations for students and staff over a mask mandate, but has encouraged masks for those who prefer to wear them. He said the school system is looking at what other local districts experienced in the first few weeks of school.

“We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” Coe said. “… We’re looking at and analyzing other districts. We’re doing comparisons between districts who have worn masks as a result of a mandate versus districts that have not and we’ll be making decisions based on what that data tells us.”

