Dothan City Schools reminds students the importance of COVID-19 protocols

This story was updated at 8 p.m. Monday to include comments from Houston County schools.
Dothan City Schools (DCS) officials are reminding families and students the importance of following COVID-19 safety protocols that are established to minimize health risks for students, staff, and families when school resumes Tuesday.
DCS Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said DCS reviewed and considered the new recommendations by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and consulted with other districts in the area.
“While we recognize these measures can be challenging to follow, we are all working together to support one another. We all must do our part to be extra vigilant while the COVID-19 virus and its variants remain a factor in our lives,” Dorsey said.
According to Dorsey, students did an outstanding job wearing masks, social distancing when needed, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following other protocols during the first half of the school year.
Below are the key strategies that have been implemented to ensure the safety of all students and staff members of DCS:
DCS encourages vaccination, which is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic, to safely return to in-person learning as well as participate in extracurricular activities and sports.
Masks are strongly encouraged inside all DCS facilities and campuses, including DCS Head Start.
Per federal regulations, masks are required on all DCS transportation vehicles.
DCS facilities will continue to use best practice cleaning strategies recommended by the CDC.
All students and staff will be asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and stay home if they are feeling sick.
DCS will continue to utilize thermal cameras to identify individuals with illness symptoms and will send those individuals home until they are symptom-free.
DCS will reevaluate these strategies and make changes as necessary to support local healthcare authorities in their ability to provide services to the public.
DCS is committed to the continuance of face-to-face instruction unless staffing shortages prohibit this.
In addition to these protocols, DCS will follow new CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines, which currently state people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days, and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving without fever for 24 hours, that isolation should then be followed with five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of spreading the infection.
DCS strongly encourages all individuals who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks and will require masks on buses per federal Department of Transportation regulations.
DCS will implement the following layered protections for students and staff: cleaning guidelines as established by the CDC; promoting handwashing and respiratory etiquette; and the quarantining of infected and exposed individuals.
As a reminder, DCS also provides upgraded HVAC systems and air purifiers for large capacity areas, including the infusion of fresh air, bipolar ionization of existing air, and UV filtering.
“Dothan City Schools remains committed to providing our staff and students with the safest environment possible,” Dorsey said.
Enterprise School Superintendent Zel Thomas said Monday, “We are highly encouraging the wearing of masks but are not mandating them at this point. We have coordinated with other area superintendents in an effort to have have continuity. We all agreed we will adjust, as numbers dictate, moving forward.” Enterprise classes resume on Wednesday.
Late Monday evening, Houston County School Superintendent Brandy White said since parents have the option of getting their children vaccinated, wearing a mask or attending the school system’s virtual academy, masks will remain optional at school but still required on buses.
He added that students and employees who test positive for COVID will be required to isolate for five days and can only return when all symptoms are gone. Also, when returning to school, those who tested positive will be required to wear a mask for an additional five days.
Parents will also be contacted by school personnel if their child may have been exposed to a positive-tested student or employee. Additional cleaning and distancing will continue as school officials reevaluated their plans and work with local healthcare personnel to be proactive.
“It seems as though this virus will run its course during this wave as it did during the first semester,” White said. “All evidence suggests that this variant (omicron) is more contagious but the symptoms are less severe. Our goal is to keep students in class and engaged in all normal activities as much as possible.”
A random check of other area schools indicates most guidelines that were in place before Christmas break will remain intact as classes start.
However, some state school systems, according to media reports, are returning to online learning or implementing mask restrictions to avoid classroom outbreaks.
Pike County’s public schools will hold classes in person but require masks for all workers and students through Jan. 28, officials said in an announcement on social media.