Dothan City Schools reminds students the importance of COVID-19 protocols

He added that students and employees who test positive for COVID will be required to isolate for five days and can only return when all symptoms are gone. Also, when returning to school, those who tested positive will be required to wear a mask for an additional five days.

Parents will also be contacted by school personnel if their child may have been exposed to a positive-tested student or employee. Additional cleaning and distancing will continue as school officials reevaluated their plans and work with local healthcare personnel to be proactive.

“It seems as though this virus will run its course during this wave as it did during the first semester,” White said. “All evidence suggests that this variant (omicron) is more contagious but the symptoms are less severe. Our goal is to keep students in class and engaged in all normal activities as much as possible.”

A random check of other area schools indicates most guidelines that were in place before Christmas break will remain intact as classes start.

However, some state school systems, according to media reports, are returning to online learning or implementing mask restrictions to avoid classroom outbreaks.