Dothan City Schools sets dates for strategic planning community forums

Dothan City Schools has set dates for community forums for the public to have input into a strategic planning process that will be a roadmap for the public school system for the next five years.

The meetings are scheduled for Sept. 15, Sept. 27, and Oct. 6 at the Dothan Civic Center. Forums will begin at 5 p.m. Community members are also encouraged to participate in a survey to provide input. To access the survey, go to dothan.k12.al.us/strategicplan.

This planning process, facilitated by the Alabama Association of School Boards, seeks to establish the vision and priority goals for DCS. The strategic plan will help identify objectives and strategies to prepare students and employees for excellence while being intentional in decision-making over the next five years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Every strategic plan should be a living document that an organization utilizes to guide them forward over a journey that takes them from good to great,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. “At Dothan City Schools, we want to map our strategic direction by offering an excellent district with strong academic achievement, quality teachers, and fiscal responsibility, and that is why we need our community’s input to help us meet our goals.”