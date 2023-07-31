Dothan City Schools announced Monday that it will resume its Child Safety Program on Thursday, Aug. 3, as DCS transportation begins practicing its bus route runs in anticipation of the new school year, which starts on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The practice run will simulate stops with a stop arm citation system activated. The program was launched earlier this year with the goal of changing driver behavior and improving safety when drivers in the community encounter school buses on the roadway.

In March, the school system launched an automated stop arm violation program using AngelTrax, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass school buses.

Through this program, cameras were placed on all 89 DCS buses as a deterrent for drivers who illegally pass buses within the city limits of Dothan. When the school bus stops and the amber lights are activated, the system detects vehicles passing the bus and records the incident. The registered owner of the vehicle then receives a citation in the mail if the incident is confirmed to be a stop-arm violation.

According to the 2006 Code of Alabama, Section 32-5A-154, law forbids drivers from passing a stopped school or church bus when the alternately flashing red lights are activated. Drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion.

Drivers cited through the Child Safety program must pay a $300 fine for each offense. Citation recipients can visit www.childsafetyprogram.us to pay the ticket or to view images and video of the violation. Drivers also have the opportunity to contest a ticket and schedule a hearing.

For more information about this program, go to www.dothan.k12.al.us/childsafetyprogram.