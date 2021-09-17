Dothan City Schools warns parents about TikTok crime challenge

Dothan City Schools has joined a growing number of U.S. school systems fed up with a new social media challenge where students steal or damage school property.

The challenge, called #DeviousLicks challenge, has been trending on the popular platform TikTok for the last month.

Middle and high school students video themselves destroying and stealing items from their campuses, like soap dispensers, toilet paper holders, signs, and even expensive equipment like computers and projectors to the same audio track.

“This is happening all over the country, and unfortunately, Dothan City Schools is not immune from such vandalism and theft, and that is why we are reaching out,” DCS posted on its Facebook page on Friday. “For schools (ours and others) to replace these items is very costly and takes precious time away from other priorities. Beyond this, our custodial team works very hard to serve our student population and keep our campuses clean and safe, especially with the increased risks from COVID-19.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some school systems are offering cash rewards to students who name peers who have participated in the challenge.