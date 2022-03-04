 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan High School student advances as finalist for National Merit Scholarship
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan High School student advances as finalist for National Merit Scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
Michelle McCleod

Michelle McCleod

 SUBMITTED

Michelle McCleod, a senior at Dothan High School, has reached the finalist stage of the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

In September, McCleod was named a semifinalist and was amongst 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships.

“As our first Dothan Wolf to earn this distinct honor, we sincerely congratulate Michelle on this incredible accomplishment,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. “We are enthusiastic about her future and her representation of Dothan City Schools”

High school juniors entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Drones play role in Ukraine War

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert