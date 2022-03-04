Dothan High School student advances as finalist for National Merit Scholarship

Michelle McCleod, a senior at Dothan High School, has reached the finalist stage of the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

In September, McCleod was named a semifinalist and was amongst 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships.

“As our first Dothan Wolf to earn this distinct honor, we sincerely congratulate Michelle on this incredible accomplishment,” Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said. “We are enthusiastic about her future and her representation of Dothan City Schools”

High school juniors entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring of 2022.

