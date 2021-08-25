Dothan, Houston County schools are masking up

Dothan City and Houston County Schools are masking up after high numbers of COVID-19 cases in both school systems.

The mask requirement across both districts will require all students in pre-K through 12 grades, staff, and visitors to wear masks on campuses while inside buildings, according to a joint press release. It will go into effect on Friday.

A joint press conference to be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dothan City Schools Board of Education is expected to give the public more details on the mandate.

Both school systems are on the heels of many other Wiregrass school districts that have begun mask mandates after the start of school due to a large number of students being sent home due to a positive COVID-19 test or possible exposure. Dr. Dennis Coe, DCS superintendent, previously told the Eagle the system would not mandate masks unless the administration was directed to do so.

However, earlier this week, Dothan City Schools reported 70 positive cases of the virus among its 8,000 students with 200 students isolating after coming into contact with someone with the virus. The number makes up a low percentage of its students in isolation, but the positive case number is nearly double the district’s high last year.