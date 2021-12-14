Dothan medical students win international patient challenge

ACOM’s team of second-year students previously won the National Virtual Patient Challenge, hosted by the American Medical Student Association (AMSA), in March. ACOM won the national competition in 2020 and 2017 as well.

Nine teams from seven countries competed in the international event, hosted by Body Interact, representing Bosnia, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Russia and the U.S. The nine teams, each composed of three active participants, from across the globe competed in the same two cases simultaneously, with the winners of each competition advancing.

Dr. John T. Giannini Jr., associate professor of internal medicine and director of simulation at ACOM, trained this group of students in weekly sessions leading up to the international competition. Since winning the national competition in the spring, the ACOM team has continued training to strengthen skills, communication and teamwork. The intense preparation helped ensure the ACOM team could use its members dynamic teamwork structure to excel in the competition.