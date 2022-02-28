Dothan Prep Academy students portray Black legends in living wax museum

“It really lets all the students at the school get a chance to walk through and maybe learn about one person that they did not know about… Just knowing that they’re eager to learn about it, to get other students involved in it, that’s what made me the proudest.”

Briana Gibson, coordinator of the exhibition, teaches a 7th and 8th grade combined self-contained class for students with disabilities of differing cognitive levels.

“I want (people) to see that my kids are learning like everyone else,” Gibson said. “They love the interaction; they love the collaboration.”

Gibson said the project was for students to dig a little deeper, looking beyond the history books and broad information that they typically see on social media.

She added that she was grateful for the junior high school administration's support and assistance with Monday's event.

The wax museum wrapped up several days of events celebrating and honoring Black History Month, which included a Black History Walk at Girard Primary School, a Black History Tea at Morris Slingluff Elementary School, and a Black History Month Program at Dothan High School.

