Dothan school board considering more flexibility for full-time virtual students

Dothan Virtual School could be changing its policy on class attendance to give students more flexibility in how they spend their time if the school board approves.
Maria Johnson, curriculum director for Dothan City Schools, proposed a policy that would allow students with a C or above average in a class to opt out of virtual class instruction. Instead, they could complete and turn-in assignments on their own schedule.
The proposal comes after feedback from parents and students who prefer more flexible schedules to complete assignments based on work and home commitments.
Almost 400 students in grades 7-12 were attending Dothan Virtual School at the beginning of the year. Principal Christina Johnson explained that students typically have six virtual classes a day four days a week where they are required to tune in to be recorded for attendance.
Many also take elective courses that require in-person attendance at the Dothan Virtual School's physical campus located behind Dothan Preparatory Academy on Selma Street. Teachers record and stream lessons for students as well as provide support at the academic cafe as needed.
Over the school year, 22 students have withdrawn from the program with many joining other programs offered in the state that allow more flexible scheduling.
Christina Johnson said the current model is more of "one size fits all" approach, but the revised attendance policy could give students the freedom they need to be successful and could lead to higher enrollment.
She also said the program is switching to a block schedule to better accommodate students involved in on-campus elective and athletic activities.
The policy is subject to approval by the city's board of education, which will consider the proposal at its next meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the central office boardroom.
If approved, the new policy would be implemented immediately.
Following Tuesday's work session, school board members entered into an executive session to discuss good name and character.
