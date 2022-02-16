Dothan school board considering more flexibility for full-time virtual students

Dothan Virtual School could be changing its policy on class attendance to give students more flexibility in how they spend their time if the school board approves.

Maria Johnson, curriculum director for Dothan City Schools, proposed a policy that would allow students with a C or above average in a class to opt out of virtual class instruction. Instead, they could complete and turn-in assignments on their own schedule.

The proposal comes after feedback from parents and students who prefer more flexible schedules to complete assignments based on work and home commitments.

Almost 400 students in grades 7-12 were attending Dothan Virtual School at the beginning of the year. Principal Christina Johnson explained that students typically have six virtual classes a day four days a week where they are required to tune in to be recorded for attendance.

Many also take elective courses that require in-person attendance at the Dothan Virtual School's physical campus located behind Dothan Preparatory Academy on Selma Street. Teachers record and stream lessons for students as well as provide support at the academic cafe as needed.

