Dothan school board taps two new principals

Two veteran Dothan City Schools administrators will fill principal roles in the 2022-23 school year, and meet-and-greet receptions have been planned for each of the schools.

Monica Montalvo, most recently an assistant principal at Dothan High School, was named principal of Kelly Springs Elementary School. Montalvo’s Principal meet-and-greet reception will be Thursday, May 26, at 5 p.m. at Kelly Springs Elementary.

Tracey Horn was named as principal of Girard Intermediate School, where she recently served as assistant principal. Horn’s Principal meet-and-greet reception is Tuesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. at Girard Intermediate School.

Montalvo has been with Dothan City Schools for 12 years, serving in several instructional and administrative capacities, including fifth-grade teacher, instructional and reading coach at Grandview and Selma Street elementary schools before taking the assistant principal position at Dothan High School.

A native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Montalvo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies K-8 from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of West Alabama.

Horn is an Abbeville native who joined Dothan City Schools three years ago, bringing more than 22 years of education experience, including 12 years as principal and assistant principal in Henry County schools.

Horn holds an Associate’s degree in Computer Science, a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education, a Bachelor’s degree in Collaborative Education, a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and a Master’s degree in Christian Ministries, from the campuses of Wallace Community College, Troy University, and Liberty University. She and her husband, Paul Horn, have three children and three grandchildren.