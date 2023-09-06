Eric Gunter, a senior at Dothan High School, earned a 36 on the ACT exam. This is the highest composite score possible for test takers.

Gunter is an engaged student at Dothan High School by tutoring his peers and taking college classes, he already has 55 hours of college credit. He shared that his favorite subjects are physics, anatomy, and chemistry.

Gunter is interested in studying aerospace engineering at MIT and would like to one day work for NASA as an engineer.

A perfect score on the ACT exam is rare. Fewer than one-tenth of one percent of test-takers achieve the distinction.