Dothan school system wants to lower learning barriers for Wiregrass students, families

Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.

Scott Faulk, chief operations officer for Dothan City Schools, wants to lower the barriers that can keep children from attending school and ensure they are positioned for success in their education journey.

As such, DCS announced it is holding its first-ever resource fair, an event that seeks to connect Wiregrass service and resource organizations to local families, at the central office campus on Honeysuckle Road on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“It’s basically DCS just building relationships with their stakeholders and letting people know that there is help out there,” Faulk said. “It’s us wanting to ensure there are no unnecessary borders to keep kids from coming to school, being successful in their academics without having to worry about any other matters that are going on in the house.”

Faulk has held the role of homeless liaison for the Dothan school district for the last four years and understands that families sometimes experience struggles with access to shelter, food, and clothing because of job loss or other issues within the household.