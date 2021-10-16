Dothan school system wants to lower learning barriers for Wiregrass students, families

Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
Scott Faulk, chief operations officer for Dothan City Schools, wants to lower the barriers that can keep children from attending school and ensure they are positioned for success in their education journey.
As such, DCS announced it is holding its first-ever resource fair, an event that seeks to connect Wiregrass service and resource organizations to local families, at the central office campus on Honeysuckle Road on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“It’s basically DCS just building relationships with their stakeholders and letting people know that there is help out there,” Faulk said. “It’s us wanting to ensure there are no unnecessary borders to keep kids from coming to school, being successful in their academics without having to worry about any other matters that are going on in the house.”
Faulk has held the role of homeless liaison for the Dothan school district for the last four years and understands that families sometimes experience struggles with access to shelter, food, and clothing because of job loss or other issues within the household.
“Anything that is keeping a child from being successful in the school and anything that is keeping parents from helping the child be successful in school, we want to help get down those barriers,” Faulk said.
As of Friday, 13 nonprofit and government agencies have signed up to attend the event, including Houston County Department of Human Resource, Wiregrass 2-1-1, 334 Prevention Project, House of Ruth, the Dothan Career Center, and SpectraCare.
Faulk said he is still accepting agencies who would like to be part of the event. He can be contacted at (334)-793-1397, extension 236220.
Though it is a DCS-hosted event, he said the invitation is extended to anyone in the general public.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.