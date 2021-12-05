Dothan schools, ACOM partner for science fairs

Carver students said their projects were selected for a variety of reasons.

Carver Sixth grader Christian McKay said he picked his experiment topic because he likes to cook.

“My experiment tested to see if the color of a baking pan affected the amount of time it takes to cook a pizza or cookies,” McKay said.

Carver student Drake Randolph said he had so much fun with his project that he wants to do further testing to get results on different people.

Carter Bright, winner of the highest overall score with a project experimenting the effect grips have on the distance a golf ball can travel said, “The process of building, presenting, and having deadlines really improved my skills in time management.”

Carver science lab teacher for grades 3-6 Aubrie McClenney said the students put in a lot of work and came up with creative ideas. “One student even created a hoverboard that levitates using a leaf blower.”

“Seeds have been planted today with all of these impressive ideas that could possibly one day change an industry, and I am excited to see how students progress at the next level,” Carver Principal Chris Payne said.