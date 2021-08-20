Dothan students receiving free or reduced lunch are eligible for internet assistance

Dothan City School students are eligible to receive free or discounted high-speed internet service through Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and T-Mobile’s Project 10Million programs.

These programs are open to families who participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) along with many other low-income government programs.

T-Mobile’s Project 10Million

Project 10Million’s Direct to Parent/Guardian program provides internet access to eligible families that have a student enrolled in the National School Lunch program. Approved families receive 100GB of mobile data per year for five years and a free mobile hotspot, plus the opportunity to purchase devices at a low cost.

• New and existing T-Mobile (including Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint) as well as non-T-Mobile customers are eligible to apply.

• One free T-Mobile hotspot device and 100GB per year data line is available per household.

• Data service ends when allotment is reached until the yearly renewal date. Additional data passes are available for purchase.

• May purchase up to five select, at-cost Wi-Fi-only tablets and laptops for use with the hotspot device.