Dothan students receiving free or reduced lunch are eligible for internet assistance

Dothan City School students are eligible to receive free or discounted high-speed internet service through Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) and T-Mobile’s Project 10Million programs.
These programs are open to families who participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) along with many other low-income government programs.
T-Mobile’s Project 10Million
Project 10Million’s Direct to Parent/Guardian program provides internet access to eligible families that have a student enrolled in the National School Lunch program. Approved families receive 100GB of mobile data per year for five years and a free mobile hotspot, plus the opportunity to purchase devices at a low cost.
• New and existing T-Mobile (including Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint) as well as non-T-Mobile customers are eligible to apply.
• One free T-Mobile hotspot device and 100GB per year data line is available per household.
• Data service ends when allotment is reached until the yearly renewal date. Additional data passes are available for purchase.
• May purchase up to five select, at-cost Wi-Fi-only tablets and laptops for use with the hotspot device.
Eligible households can apply at www.t-mobile.com/brand/project-10-million-form or if you need assistance applying, you may bring a physical or digital copy of your proof of eligibility document to a T-Mobile store.
Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB)
The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that provides a temporary discount on monthly broadband bills for qualifying low-income households. If your household is eligible, you can receive:
• Up to a $50/month discount on your broadband service and associated equipment rentals.
• Up to a $75/month discount if your household is on qualifying Tribal lands.
• A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50.
Only one monthly service discount and one device discount is allowed per household. Eligible households can enroll through an approved provider or by visiting https://getemergencybroadband.org.
Proof of Enrollment in NSLP
Students enrolled in the program are sent an NSLP Notification or direct certification letter each school year showing their eligibility and benefit status.
For enrollment and eligibility letters, check with your school principal or guidance counselor. To apply to Dothan City School’s program, go to dothan.k12.al.us/lunchapplication.