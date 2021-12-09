DTC students tour WCC cosmetology department

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richards hopes this experience will motivate students to continue working hard on their craft to complete their education and earn a professional license.

“The key to this partnership is buy-in from district and school leaders,” WCCD Associate Dean of Career and Technical Education Martha Compton said. “We are fortunate to have strong leadership working with us to continually look for ways to better serve students and the Wiregrass community.”

Compton said students are taught the earnings potential and importance of technical workers through the training programs WCCD offers.

DTC students were also given a tour of the rest of the campus and instructed on steps to apply to the program which can be completed in as little as 12 months or three semesters in order to apply for a licensure examination to practice as a cosmetologist in Alabama.

“The partnership that was formed between the students and our schools during this visit was inspiring and motivating to all involved,” Nassandra Corbitt, DTC cosmetology instructor and former student of WCCD and DTC cosmetology programs, said. “I know that we are paving a pathway of success for our students and our community.”