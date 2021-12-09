DTC students tour WCC cosmetology department

Cosmetology students from the Dothan Technology Center (DTC) recently toured the facilities of the Salon and Spa Management and Esthetics Program at the Dothan campus of Wallace Community College (WCCD).
The tour was made possible through a partnership between DTC and WCCD that provides opportunities for high school students to advance their academic and technical skills, receive industry credentials and college credits for courses taken during high school, experience hands-on and work-based learning, and explore career pathways.
DTC cosmetology students can earn up to 12 credits towards the WCCD salon and spa management program while in high school.
WCCD cosmetology staff and students presented information along with a question-and-answer session to DTC students who then participated in rotating sessions where they were shown demonstrations in hair coloring, braiding, styling, nails, facials, and makeup in the college’s full-service salon that is open to the public through scheduled appointments.
“This opportunity allowed Dothan Tech students to experience first-hand the environment and expectations of cosmetology on a college campus,” said Ryan Richards, Dothan City Schools Central Office Coordinator of Workforce Development.
Richards hopes this experience will motivate students to continue working hard on their craft to complete their education and earn a professional license.
“The key to this partnership is buy-in from district and school leaders,” WCCD Associate Dean of Career and Technical Education Martha Compton said. “We are fortunate to have strong leadership working with us to continually look for ways to better serve students and the Wiregrass community.”
Compton said students are taught the earnings potential and importance of technical workers through the training programs WCCD offers.
DTC students were also given a tour of the rest of the campus and instructed on steps to apply to the program which can be completed in as little as 12 months or three semesters in order to apply for a licensure examination to practice as a cosmetologist in Alabama.
“The partnership that was formed between the students and our schools during this visit was inspiring and motivating to all involved,” Nassandra Corbitt, DTC cosmetology instructor and former student of WCCD and DTC cosmetology programs, said. “I know that we are paving a pathway of success for our students and our community.”
Wallace offers over 30 career and technical workforce programs as well as opportunities for students to gain college credits during high school through dual enrollment and articulation.
For more information on WCCD career technical programs, contact Compton at mcompton@wallace.edu or 334-556-6822.