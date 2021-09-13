Enrollment loss, federal COVID-19 relief funds considered in proposed DCS budget

A proposed budget for the Dothan City School system takes into account declining student enrollment and temporary federal funding.

Finance Director Stephanie Walker presented a $125 million spending budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to school board members at their first public budget hearing Monday night.

Another year in lower enrollment at the beginning of the 2020 school led to a decrease of 37.88 teaching units and a total loss of $1.9 million in state foundation funds. Because of a significant drop in enrollment over the last two years, system is receiving $5.2 million less from the state than it was receiving in the 2019-2021 school year.

Much of the loss last year was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that sent many families searching for alternatives to public education.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said this year’s enrollment is slightly lower than last year, around 200 fewer students, as of Friday, but he expects the number to stabilize in the next week or so.

