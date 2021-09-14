Enterprise College receives $1.16 million grant for new Educational Opportunity Center

"We believe that a large part of our population is out of high school but really needing assistance in taking the next steps toward bettering their lives,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Education is the next step for these members of our community. Being one of a few community colleges in the state to receive this grant, we will be able to assist more people and help our residents move forward in developing successful careers."

All services, workshops and one-on-one appointments through the center will be available to residents in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties. EOC offices will also be available on both the Enterprise and Ozark campuses. The program will serve 850 participants across the service area.

“Our goal is to utilize the EOC grant to connect participants with the resources and assistance necessary to earn an education,” Mathis said. “The desired outcome is to help people improve their quality of life, increase their earning potential and motivate participants to build a legacy of educational achievement in their families.”

