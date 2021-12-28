Five Star Credit Union partners with Banzai to provide financial literacy curriculum

Five Star Credit Union (FSCU) has a partnership with Banzai to provide free online financial literacy curriculum to over 7,700 students and teachers in 24 southeast Alabama schools with a goal to teach students to navigate adult financial dilemmas with real-life scenarios.

Banzai, an award-winning online financial literacy program with a library of articles, calculators, and personalized coaches available to students at home or in the classroom via any internet-accessible device, builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future.

FSCU is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources at a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges.

"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life," Banzai Cofounder Morgan Vandagriff said. "But because Five Star Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Five Star Credit Union realizes that, and they're doing something about it."