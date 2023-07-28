OZARK-Tickets are now on sale for the community theater production of “To Kill a Mockingbird” to be held at the historic Flowers Center in Ozark Aug 10, 11, and 12.

This is the 63rd anniversary of the publication of the classic novel written by the late Harper Lee of Monroeville about growing up under racial injustice and the loss of innocence in the 1930s Alabama. The story follows Scout Finch, a young girl who lives with her brother Jem and their lawyer father Atticus, who defends Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. Racism, justice, and life in a small Southern town during the 1930s is the theme of the story that is narrated by Scout Finch.

The community theater production is being presented in Ozark to raise money for the Flowers Center, Production Director Margie Benson said. She calls each event she directs at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts “a production with a purpose” and that purpose is to raise funds to preserve the historic elementary school that now belongs to the Dale County Performing Arts Council.

“Hundreds of volunteers have made Flowers a reality,” Benson said. “If you were involved in any of the Carroll High School musical productions from the early 1980s through the late 1990s, you are aware of the hard work and commitment that made these shows rise above the standard of simple high school plays to sold-out, impressively performed productions.”

Tickets can be bought online at: our.show/mockingbird/flowerscenter.