Food shortage impacting school lunches in local districts

A food shortage affecting much of the nation’s restaurants and food providers is now hitting local school systems.
Three school districts – Dothan City Schools, Houston County Schools, and Dale County Schools – have issued notices to parents warning that their school menus could change without notice.
The issue is caused by manufacturers and distributors facing labor shortages and a shortage of raw materials affecting vendors that provide items for school lunches.
Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent of Dothan City Schools, quoted a recent email from the Alabama State Department of Education that read “We’re operating in crisis mode” when it comes to food distribution.
Coe said schools usually receive orders three times a week to keep inventory stocked.
“We had some orders last week that were not completely filled and did not include substitute items; that runs into problems creating menus and being able to serve consistent meals day-to-day,” Coe said. “We don’t have storage space to keep food for more than about a week.”
Dothan City Schools said parents could prepare for last-minute menu changes by packing their children’s lunches to bring to school.
“Rest assured, breakfast and lunch at no charge will continue to be available to all students,” a DCS post on Facebook stated. “However, we face a situation where we must do everything we can to continue providing a nurturing environment for our students to learn and grow. Your support would be greatly appreciated.”
Initially, DCS said it might have to resort to providing remote/virtual education a few days to alleviate the stress on food supplies, but Coe said on Monday that schools would continue to provide in-class instruction even if it can’t provide lunch.
“If it gets to a point where we can’t serve a meal, we’ll give parents as much of an advanced notice as possible that they’ll just have to send students to school with a packed or bag lunch,” Coe said. “Worst case scenario, we can offer a milk, juice and peanut butter sandwich.
“If it gets to that point, we’ll just simply rely on parents to send their children to school with a lunch. It’s more important for us to keep our doors open in any way possible.”
While DCS noted that registered dietitian and nutrition teams are developing menu substitutions as needed, the issue could worsen as some manufacturers and distributors have begun to terminate some Child Nutrition Program contracts.
At present, some orders can’t be filled because of outages, while others arrive late or incomplete.
Throughout Alabama, dairy, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and now meat have been hard to come by, according to a report from Al.com.
The strain on providing school lunches is exacerbated by a shortage of CNP workers and substitutes at most every school system in the state.
Coe said that while the Child Nutrition Program is fairly well-staffed now, COVID-19 continues to cause issues with sick leave and there are rarely substitutes to fill-in. At times, central office workers have had to glove-up to hand out meals at schools.
“If you see or know a school employee or healthcare employee, thank them,” Coe said. “They’re doing a tremendous job under extremely stressful circumstances.”
