Food shortage impacting school lunches in local districts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initially, DCS said it might have to resort to providing remote/virtual education a few days to alleviate the stress on food supplies, but Coe said on Monday that schools would continue to provide in-class instruction even if it can’t provide lunch.

“If it gets to a point where we can’t serve a meal, we’ll give parents as much of an advanced notice as possible that they’ll just have to send students to school with a packed or bag lunch,” Coe said. “Worst case scenario, we can offer a milk, juice and peanut butter sandwich.

“If it gets to that point, we’ll just simply rely on parents to send their children to school with a lunch. It’s more important for us to keep our doors open in any way possible.”

While DCS noted that registered dietitian and nutrition teams are developing menu substitutions as needed, the issue could worsen as some manufacturers and distributors have begun to terminate some Child Nutrition Program contracts.

At present, some orders can’t be filled because of outages, while others arrive late or incomplete.

Throughout Alabama, dairy, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and now meat have been hard to come by, according to a report from Al.com.