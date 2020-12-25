Former Eufaula board member receives All-State School Board Member Award

Former Eufaula City School board member Otis Hill has received the All-State School Board Member Award.

Hill served on the Eufaula board for nearly 28 years, before running for and winning a seat on the Eufaula City Council this year.

The Alabama Association of School Boards recognized recipients of the association’s highest honor during a special awards breakfast held Dec. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel. Other honorees include Ranae Bartlett of Madison, Robert Houston of Anniston and Dexter Thornton of Hale County.

Hill attained the Master level in AASB’s School Board Member Academy and earned nearly 500 training hours. Hill also served on AASB’s Board Training Advisory Committee in 2019. He held numerous leadership positions on the Eufaula school board. Those who nominated him for the All-State School Board Award describe him as a thoughtful, patient leader who continuously strived to develop his knowledge and skills.

Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan said Hill was a great school board member because of his focus for what’s right.

“We have a lot of issues that we bring to the board, and we need board members who will take the time to research issues and give you good, honest answers,” Brannon said. “Mr. Hill has never lost sight of what’s most important, and that’s the kids in our school system and our teachers.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.