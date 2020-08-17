Free COVID-19 antigen tests for Dothan City School employees

Dothan City Schools and Alabama Clinics located on Highway 52 are offering free COVID-19 antigen testing for school system employees.

The first date of the free drive-through testing for employees is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional test dates are scheduled for Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 14. The testing is voluntary for employees, and the results will not be shared with Dothan City School administration.

Antigen tests can detect if a person has an active coronavirus infection.

According to the FDA, an antigen test is a newer COVID-19 test that detects certain proteins that are part of the virus. Using a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample antigen tests can produce results in minutes.

If anyone tests positive on either type of test, that individual should follow the CDC’s guidelines to protect themselves and others. Molecular and antigen tests are performed using samples taken mostly from the nose and throat using a long swap or other respiratory specimens.

Dothan City School employees will need to provide their insurance card to the clinic staff and there should be no out-of-pocket costs for the tests. DCS will be covering the costs of Alabama Clinics’ staff to provide the test for employees.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.