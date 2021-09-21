Free mental health services available to Wallace students

Wallace Community College and SpectraCare Health Systems have created a partnership to place licensed mental health therapists on both the Wallace campus in Dothan and the Sparks campus in Eufaula.
Designed to meet the mental health needs of Wallace students, this is the first local partnership between a community college and community mental health system to provide on-campus counseling free of charge, according to a news release from Wallace Community College.
“We want to be champions of mental health and wellness," said Daymesha Reed, Student Life Coordinator at Wallace Community College in Dothan. "COVID uncovered a lot of things — depression, anxiety, plus the stress of just being a college student. It’s important to be able to talk to someone, and the mental health therapist can address those issues.”
Mental health needs for students in this transitional age group could include anxiety, depression, and adjustment issues, said Susie Kingry, SpectraCare Health Systems Chief Operations Officer.
“This additional support is necessary and much needed, and we recognize the commitment that Wallace has to its students’ mental health,” Kingry said. “The fact that it’s on campus what makes it so important. Students will be able to fit these sessions into their school schedule rather than having to leave campus and come back.”
A mental health therapist will be available to students on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula. Counseling sessions can be either by appointment or walk-in. Faculty and staff will be trained on making student referrals to the therapist, who then initiates the intake process to determine if the student needs a session.
Virtual counseling sessions are available if needed, and the sessions are available at no cost to the student. If necessary, family counseling can also be offered.
For more information on the partnership, contact Daymesha Reed with Wallace Community College-Dothan at dreed@wallace.edu or 334-556-2477, or Susie Kingry with SpectraCare at skingry@spectracare.org or 800-951-4357.