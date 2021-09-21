Free mental health services available to Wallace students

Wallace Community College and SpectraCare Health Systems have created a partnership to place licensed mental health therapists on both the Wallace campus in Dothan and the Sparks campus in Eufaula.

Designed to meet the mental health needs of Wallace students, this is the first local partnership between a community college and community mental health system to provide on-campus counseling free of charge, according to a news release from Wallace Community College.

“We want to be champions of mental health and wellness," said Daymesha Reed, Student Life Coordinator at Wallace Community College in Dothan. "COVID uncovered a lot of things — depression, anxiety, plus the stress of just being a college student. It’s important to be able to talk to someone, and the mental health therapist can address those issues.”

Mental health needs for students in this transitional age group could include anxiety, depression, and adjustment issues, said Susie Kingry, SpectraCare Health Systems Chief Operations Officer.