Girtman named superintendent of Ozark City Schools

OZARK — After serving Eufaula City Schools for almost two decades, Eufaula High School principal and Dothan native Reeivice Girtman has been named the superintendent of Ozark City Schools.
Girtman said the decision to leave Eufaula was a difficult one, but one he felt he couldn’t pass up.
“I feel like the situation in Ozark was really good, almost too good to pass up. They have an exceptional board and a really good, strong school system,” he said. “I’ve been in the Wiregrass my entire life and I feel like my experiences have prepared me for this challenge, and I know it’s going to be a challenge.
“Rarely do you go into a job knowing everything there is to know about the job. I don’t think that I’ve ever done that in any capacity, but when you understand how to make good decisions and when you have a process for going through information and for working with people, it just makes sense to follow the natural progression.”
Girtman and the Eufaula Schools have several accomplishments, including the reconfiguration of Eufaula Elementary School while maintaining Adequate Yearly Progress and later achieving some of the highest elementary achievement scores in district history, as well as events he said contributed to the morale and culture of the school system.
“We have accomplished so much together during the last 21 years, and we have had lots of fun while doing great things for children,” he said. “Even this year, we overcame the challenges of COVID-19 together and began blazing a new trail for Tiger Traditions at Eufaula High School.”
Girtman credits the support of the community, not just the school system, for his success as an educator.
“The people in Eufaula know how much I love them and how much they have blessed me over the last 21 years. I get emotional even talking about it,” he said. “Eufaula has been good to us, and God’s been good to us in allowing us to be here for this amount of time. I had no idea we’d be in Eufaula 21 years later and still going strong and still making a difference, and that’s been because of the people here.
“The entire community has embraced me and my family since the day we got here, and it’s because of so many wonderful people I’ve had the chance to get to know and work with that has made this experience the greatest of my life.”
In an open letter he penned Wednesday with the announcement of his new position, Girtman paid special thanks to Eufaula Superintendent Joey Brannan, the school board, and the faculty, staff and students of Eufaula City Schools.
A statement released from Eufaula City Schools said although they were sad to see him go, they were happy to have him for 21 years and that his “tremendous love of people, along with his intelligence and character, make him an exceptional school leader.”
Girtman, his wife of over 25 years, Ann, and their three children moved to Eufaula in 2000 when he began his initial 15-year stint in the school system, serving for a time as teacher, coach, assistant principal, and finally principal upon his return in August 2020 after being appointed by the board of education. During his five-year absence from Eufaula City Schools, Girtman served as the Liberty Learning Foundation’s executive vice president of business development from 2015-2018 and was the director of elementary curriculum and instruction in Phenix City Schools from 2018-2020.
Girtman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources, Master of Arts in Elementary Education, and a Certification in Administration/Leadership all from Troy University where he also minored in educational studies and lettered in football. He also attended the Alabama Superintendents’ Academy at the University of Alabama in 2020.