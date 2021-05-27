Girtman named superintendent of Ozark City Schools

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Girtman credits the support of the community, not just the school system, for his success as an educator.

“The people in Eufaula know how much I love them and how much they have blessed me over the last 21 years. I get emotional even talking about it,” he said. “Eufaula has been good to us, and God’s been good to us in allowing us to be here for this amount of time. I had no idea we’d be in Eufaula 21 years later and still going strong and still making a difference, and that’s been because of the people here.

“The entire community has embraced me and my family since the day we got here, and it’s because of so many wonderful people I’ve had the chance to get to know and work with that has made this experience the greatest of my life.”

In an open letter he penned Wednesday with the announcement of his new position, Girtman paid special thanks to Eufaula Superintendent Joey Brannan, the school board, and the faculty, staff and students of Eufaula City Schools.

A statement released from Eufaula City Schools said although they were sad to see him go, they were happy to have him for 21 years and that his “tremendous love of people, along with his intelligence and character, make him an exceptional school leader.”