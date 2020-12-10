 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Citizens for November 2020 at Kelly Springs Elementary School
0 comments

Good Citizens for November 2020 at Kelly Springs Elementary School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education generic.JPG
Rose, Regina

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for November 2020.

The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 West.

The students recognized were:

Kindergarten: Emmalyn Davis, Cooper Detter, Preston Parker, Savannah Phipps, and Roan Thomley

1st Grade: Layde Calhoun, Charity Franklin, Maya Kirkland, Avery Peterson, and Nariah Taylor

2nd Grade: Arthur Brown, Parker Henderson, Kylie Melton, Lyn Nguyen, and Ayden Williams

3rd Grade: Kannyn Pannell, Kevin Roca Mata, and Liam Speake Halstead

4th Grade: Chloe Aman, Kassidee Benson, and Makira Neal Craddock

5th Grade: Sophia Beverly, Richard Le, and Kahmara Orange

6th Grade: Clae Camp, Joseph Hathaway, and Kenleigh Phillips

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert