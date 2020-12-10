Good Citizens for November 2020 at Kelly Springs Elementary School

Kelly Springs Elementary School announces its Good Citizens for November 2020.
The students, chosen by their teachers, exemplify good character and show respect to their classmates and teachers. They have been rewarded with a special lunch graciously provided by Things & Wings on Highway 84 West.
The students recognized were:
Kindergarten: Emmalyn Davis, Cooper Detter, Preston Parker, Savannah Phipps, and Roan Thomley
1st Grade: Layde Calhoun, Charity Franklin, Maya Kirkland, Avery Peterson, and Nariah Taylor
2nd Grade: Arthur Brown, Parker Henderson, Kylie Melton, Lyn Nguyen, and Ayden Williams
3rd Grade: Kannyn Pannell, Kevin Roca Mata, and Liam Speake Halstead
4th Grade: Chloe Aman, Kassidee Benson, and Makira Neal Craddock
5th Grade: Sophia Beverly, Richard Le, and Kahmara Orange
6th Grade: Clae Camp, Joseph Hathaway, and Kenleigh Phillips
