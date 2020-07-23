Gordon teen named national ambassador for Tobacco-Free Kids campaign

A 14-year-old student from Gordon was recently picked as a National Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids for demonstrating leadership in fighting tobacco use in her community.
Summer Harrison, an incoming high school student, has been involved with tobacco control and prevention for one year through her local group, the 334 Prevention Project’s Youth Council. As an ambassador, Harrison will draw on her experiences with tobacco use in her community to educate others on the dangers of smoking and vaping and build her advocacy skills to engage with decision-makers on policy issues, according to a press release from the campaign.
She was among 133 youth and young adults from 33 states who participated in the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ Digital Advocacy Symposium, a five-day online training session focused on building advocacy, communications and leadership skills. She is one of two students in Alabama to be chosen as an ambassador.
The Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors were selected through a competitive application process and participated in the symposium to become powerful advocates for change.
“These young leaders learned about how tobacco use is a social justice issue because of tobacco-related health disparities due to the tobacco industry’s longtime targeting of minority populations,” the press release stated.
Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors will work with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids to advocate for effective policies to reduce youth tobacco use at the federal, state and local levels. These policies include ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including flavored e-cigarettes that are addicting a new generation of kids, according to the campaign.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Youth and Young Adult Ambassadors, whose passion and leadership will help us create the first tobacco-free generation,” said Matthew L. Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. “Young people are critical voices in the fight against tobacco because they speak from experience about how they are targeted by the tobacco industry. Policy makers should listen and support strong policies to protect our kids, including a prohibition on all flavored tobacco products.”
While the United States has greatly reduced youth smoking, use of e-cigarettes among young people has skyrocketed in recent years. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use more than doubled among high school students (to 27.5%) and tripled among middle school students (to 10.5%), according to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey. More than 5.3 million kids used e-cigarettes 2019 – an increase of more than 3 million in two years. Sweet flavors like gummy bear, mint and mango have fueled the popularity of e-cigarettes among kids.
Other flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, are also popular among youth. The tobacco industry has a long history of targeting kids, Black Americans and other groups with marketing for menthol cigarettes and other flavored products, with devastating consequences. More than half of all youth smokers today, including seven out of 10 Black youth smokers, smoke menthol cigarettes.
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, killing approximately 480,000 people and costing about $170 billion in health care bills each year. In Alabama, 14% of high school students smoke traditional cigarettes, while 24.5% use e-cigarettes.Tobacco-use claims 8,600 lives in Alabama each year.
