‘He just likes to make people happy’: Highlands 6th grader’s dance moves go viral

"Some were embarrassed to be in front of people. One was shy while trying to sing and make their parents proud. Some were hiding behind a friend. One was doing exactly what their teacher told them to do," Singley said. "Then, there was Trevor... the one that we all look back on our middle school days and wish we had been courageous enough to be. We all wish we had his confidence and joy during one of the most awkward years of our lives."

One of his teachers, Erin Woodham, said Trevor always gives everything 100% and enjoys making others happy.

“That truly is him. He’s such an independent and free spirit,” Woodham said. “He was putting his heart into that performance.”

She said during presentations, he often uses different accents and dialects to represent historical figures – “always performing.”

At the end of the post attached to the video, Trevor’s teacher added #belikeTrevor.

As a middle school teacher, Woodham explained that she often sees preteens acting “the same.”