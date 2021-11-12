Highland Elementary School's Good Citizens for October

STAFF REPORTS
Highlands Elementary School’s Good Citizens for October pose for a photo at the school in Dothan.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Highlands Elementary School’s Good Citizens for October pose for a photo at the school in Dothan.
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
There were plenty of smiles Friday as Wicksburg High School’s Golden Regiment Marching Band practiced in the field next to their band room.
Christmas came in November for members of the Wicksburg High School Golden Regiment Marching Band, and they learned that Santa doesn’t always …
For the past two years, the majority of respiratory therapy students at Wallace Community College have qualified to pursue advanced profession…
The Baptist College of Florida has plans to expand its campus, change its name, and offer more student programs.
Two Houston County schools ranked on Niche’s Top 25 Standout Elementary Schools in Alabama
Social or financial issues within a student’s family can create obstacles to getting a good education.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.